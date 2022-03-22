Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) & Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Nelnet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nelnet and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet 26.20% 11.34% 1.45% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

Risk and Volatility

Nelnet has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nelnet and Affirm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet $1.50 billion 2.14 $393.29 million $10.20 8.34 Affirm $870.46 million 13.71 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -12.95

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nelnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nelnet and Affirm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50

Nelnet presently has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. Affirm has a consensus target price of $93.86, indicating a potential upside of 123.68%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than Nelnet.

Summary

Nelnet beats Affirm on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc. engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services. This segment also provides student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels. The Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment offers financial management services; school information system software; website design and cost effective admissions software; FACTS Giving, a donation platform; and customized professional development and coaching services, educational instruction services, and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. It also offers tuition payment plans, and service and technology for student billings, payments, and refunds; solutions for in-person, online, and mobile payment experiences on campus; payment processing services, such as credit card and electronic transfer; faith community engagement, giving management, and learning management services and technologies; and an integrated commerce payment platform, financial management, and tuition payment plan services, as well as a school management platform that provides administrative, information management, financial management, and communication functions for K-12 schools. The Communications segment provides fiber optic service to homes and businesses for internet, television, and telephone services. The Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. The Nelnet Bank segment operates internet industrial banks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

