MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $7.13

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $6.36. MorphoSys shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 350 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $869.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the third quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.