Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.60. 1,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 212,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

A number of research firms have commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Get Morphic alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 213,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morphic by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after acquiring an additional 64,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Morphic by 3,348.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,847 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 155,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morphic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.