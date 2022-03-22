Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Moody’s by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Moody’s by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Moody’s by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.01. 13,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,025. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.32 and its 200 day moving average is $364.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $286.14 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

