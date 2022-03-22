MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up about 0.9% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 31.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $472,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 47.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $2,122,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,362 shares of company stock worth $78,007,102 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $18.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.51. 27,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,114. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

