Mizuho Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $96.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WELL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.78.

NYSE:WELL opened at $92.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60. Welltower has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

