Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of MRD opened at C$16.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.48. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$10.74 and a 12 month high of C$16.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

