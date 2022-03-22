Matthew S. Mcilwain Acquires 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

