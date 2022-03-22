Matthew S. Mcilwain Acquires 10,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.58.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
