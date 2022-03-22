MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) vs. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MainStreet Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 31.54% 14.65% 1.30% Signature Bank 39.74% 12.66% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Signature Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $70.31 million 2.65 $22.17 million $2.64 9.28 Signature Bank $2.31 billion 8.41 $918.44 million $15.03 21.33

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MainStreet Bancshares and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Signature Bank 0 0 14 1 3.07

MainStreet Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Signature Bank has a consensus price target of $385.77, suggesting a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Signature Bank beats MainStreet Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

