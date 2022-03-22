LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LYB traded up $2.51 on Monday, hitting $104.94. 2,292,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,627. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.