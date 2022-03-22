Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

LYFT stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $66.97.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

