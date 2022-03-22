Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 192,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,769. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

