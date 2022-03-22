Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $32.24 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 539,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,815. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

