Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.49 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

ISTB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. 10,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $51.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

