Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.
RSP stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.31. 43,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
