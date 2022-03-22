Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.31. 43,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.