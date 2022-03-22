Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,224 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.4% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.84. 403,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,389,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.01.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.