Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $844,215.81 and $36,804.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.89 or 0.07035311 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,086.17 or 0.99884335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041255 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

