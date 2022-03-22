KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

