Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires $15,372.50 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFS remained flat at $$5.51 during trading on Tuesday. 169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,733. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $132.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 167.08%. The business had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

