Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires $15,372.50 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,770.00.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,666.00.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.50.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:KFS remained flat at $$5.51 during trading on Tuesday. 169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,733. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $132.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
