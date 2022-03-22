Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 381.60 ($5.02).

KGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.67) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 291.30 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 308.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 328.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The firm has a market cap of £5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.21%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

