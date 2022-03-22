Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

