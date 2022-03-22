Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

