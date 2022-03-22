Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 105.7% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,495,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75.

