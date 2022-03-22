Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $254.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.90. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $221.83 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.