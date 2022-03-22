Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 5,497 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,617,000 after purchasing an additional 594,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 315,989 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,251,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VYMI opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.