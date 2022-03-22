Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $250.26 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.62 and a 200-day moving average of $209.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

