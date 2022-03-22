Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PDP opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.