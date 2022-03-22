Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 31,935 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,935 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,371.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 468.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 87,440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 802.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82,195 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $1,909,000.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

