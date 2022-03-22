Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €695.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($980.22) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €788.17 ($866.12).

Shares of KER opened at €595.70 ($654.62) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €630.28 and a 200-day moving average of €657.56. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

