JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 price target on the financial services provider's stock.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Opening new branches, strategic acquisitions/investments, global expansion and digitization initiatives, and decent investment banking (IB) pipeline are expected to keep supporting the company's financials. Additionally, its steady capital deployments look sustainable and will enhance shareholder value. Nevertheless, normalization of the trading business is expected to hurt the company's fee income growth, going forward. Further, relatively lower interest rates in the near term are expected to keep weighing on the company’s margins and interest income. Steadily rising operating expenses remains a major near-term headwind.”

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $412.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average is $157.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Corvex Management LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 426,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,520,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

