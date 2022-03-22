JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up to $39.74

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.74, but opened at $41.82. JOYY shares last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 13,954 shares.

YY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.74.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -170.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

