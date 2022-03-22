Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.