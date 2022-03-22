Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.26 ($37.65).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €41.66 ($45.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €22.39 ($24.60) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($46.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.80.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.