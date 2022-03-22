Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind Sells 421 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 421 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $14,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

JAMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000.

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

