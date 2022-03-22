Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.82. 153,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $119.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

