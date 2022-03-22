Jacobs & Co. CA Has $7.44 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.95. 151,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,554. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

