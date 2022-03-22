Jacobs & Co. CA Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 56,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.72. The stock had a trading volume of 393,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,976,031. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $320.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.27.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.