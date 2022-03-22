Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,465,000 after buying an additional 479,150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $91.53. 367,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

