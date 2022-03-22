Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires Shares of 84,445 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 84,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 192,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,769. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

