J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 734 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.97. 2,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,216. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,362 shares of company stock worth $12,420,260. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

