J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.13. 18,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.
