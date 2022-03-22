J2 Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 8,734 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GSK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. 329,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,510. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.