J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 32,507 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.59. 48,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.