J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires New Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.16. 411,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average is $110.69. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

