Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 48,774,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,559 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,813,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,929,000 after acquiring an additional 731,047 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 21,299,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 495,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,250,000 after buying an additional 4,956,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after buying an additional 3,457,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

