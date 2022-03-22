iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30.

