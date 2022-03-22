iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 2,567.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $36.79.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

