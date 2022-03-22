iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.42. 5,003,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

