Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 283,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,544,588 shares.The stock last traded at $15.99 and had previously closed at $15.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,561,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 323,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,513,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,033,000 after buying an additional 563,428 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,301,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 870,855 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

