Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2022 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

3/16/2022 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

3/5/2022 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

3/3/2022 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

2/25/2022 – Plus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,715. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Plus Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.